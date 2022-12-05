Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00036041 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $924.22 million and $46.52 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,085.32 or 0.99939708 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010725 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00241078 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.15191217 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,846,555.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

