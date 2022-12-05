Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gelesis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company.

Gelesis Price Performance

Shares of GLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gelesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gelesis

In other Gelesis news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 92,000 shares of Gelesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gelesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gelesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gelesis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gelesis during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Gelesis Company Profile

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

See Also

