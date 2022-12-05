Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gelesis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company.

Gelesis Price Performance

Shares of GLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gelesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gelesis news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 92,000 shares of Gelesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gelesis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gelesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gelesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gelesis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gelesis during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Gelesis Company Profile

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

See Also

