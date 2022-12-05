General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,349. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.56 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

