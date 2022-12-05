General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.26), with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.26).

General Electric Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.05%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

