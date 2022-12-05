Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.11 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $487,626.55 and $3.99 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

