Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.10.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

