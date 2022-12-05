GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up 24.1% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GMS worth $272,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,482. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

