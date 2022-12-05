GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $53.52 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $53.52 or 0.00313147 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $427.63 million and $17.04 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMX has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.67 or 0.06044196 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00501235 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.74 or 0.30223288 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

