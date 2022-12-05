GMX (GMX) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. GMX has a total market cap of $416.89 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for $52.17 or 0.00307930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

