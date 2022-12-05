Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $482,433.80 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.19 or 0.05915132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00501220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.53 or 0.30222439 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

