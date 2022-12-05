Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $477,308.52

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $477,308.52 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

