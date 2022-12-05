GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $278,342.40 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 22,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $278,342.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,878,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,163,994.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 102,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,172. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

