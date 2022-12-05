Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 36,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,560,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.36%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 195,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 204.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 247,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 137,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 821,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 298,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

