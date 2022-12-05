GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 205,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 273,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

