Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.52 at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

Goodfood Market Stock Up 42.8 %

GDDFF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

