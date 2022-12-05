Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $20.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,213 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,847,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,571,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

