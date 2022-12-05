Got Guaranteed 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $149,384.95 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $135.62 million and $149,384.95 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

