Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.54).

GPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.02) to GBX 520 ($6.22) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.50) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($250,399.69).

GPE traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.11). 326,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 552.10. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($8.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

