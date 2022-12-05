Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

GBX opened at $37.70 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.