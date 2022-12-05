Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.