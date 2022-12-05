Greenlight Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 573,870 shares during the period. International Seaways makes up about 0.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE INSW traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $43.45. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.02. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $65,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $961,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $7,595,617. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.