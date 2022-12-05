Greenlight Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,441,814 shares during the quarter. Chemours makes up about 1.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Chemours by 15.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Chemours by 16.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chemours by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

