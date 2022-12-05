Grove Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Grove token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $4.16 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grove has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grove

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

