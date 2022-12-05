GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,550 ($18.54) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.55) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($18.90).
Shares of GSK traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,430.20 ($17.11). 2,999,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,563. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.83). The stock has a market cap of £58.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,312.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,375.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,521.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
