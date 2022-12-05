Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 4.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.39. Approximately 4,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,171,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.
The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
