Guess’, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.
Guess’ has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess’ has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Guess’ Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:GES opened at $21.18 on Monday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Guess’ by 17.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
