Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Director P. Randy Reifel Acquires 35,000 Shares

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Rating) Director P. Randy Reifel bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,435,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,717,584.

P. Randy Reifel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gunpoint Exploration alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, P. Randy Reifel purchased 76,500 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,075.00.

Gunpoint Exploration Price Performance

GUN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.50. 70,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$25.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00.

About Gunpoint Exploration

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 535 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunpoint Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.