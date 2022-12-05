H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,664 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of H World Group worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

