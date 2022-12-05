Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,126,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 9,411,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.5 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.