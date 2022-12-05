Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hannover Rück stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.75.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
