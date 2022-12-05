Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($180.41) to €190.00 ($195.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($190.72) to €197.00 ($203.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($179.38) to €184.00 ($189.69) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($144.33) to €133.70 ($137.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($179.38) to €171.00 ($176.29) in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

