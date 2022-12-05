Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €62.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($42.99) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.64) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

SAX stock opened at €45.12 ($46.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €34.44 ($35.51) and a 1-year high of €72.35 ($74.59).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

