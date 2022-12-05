Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,156 shares of company stock worth $1,555,959. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Trading Up 3.1 %

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Shares of HAYN opened at $50.47 on Monday. Haynes International has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $57.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $631.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.