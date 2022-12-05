HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MDGL stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
