HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.