Head-To-Head Analysis: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) vs. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flushing Financial pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flushing Financial and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.06 $81.79 million $2.73 7.39 FB Financial $613.25 million 3.18 $190.29 million $2.85 14.58

Analyst Recommendations

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Flushing Financial and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FB Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.99%. FB Financial has a consensus price target of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than FB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 26.79% 11.93% 0.97% FB Financial 23.26% 10.34% 1.13%

Summary

FB Financial beats Flushing Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau and Suffolk County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 82 full-service bank branches and 9 limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

