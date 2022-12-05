Head to Head Analysis: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) vs. The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and The Sage Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.74 billion 1.24 $1.93 billion N/A N/A The Sage Group $2.29 billion 4.38 $306.18 million N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 3 6 1 0 1.80 The Sage Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $64.17, suggesting a potential upside of 277.45%. Given Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than The Sage Group.

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats The Sage Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brands. Its Beauty Care segment provides hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, third-party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

