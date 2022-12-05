Head-To-Head Contrast: DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) versus PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DXI Capital and PrimeEnergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and PrimeEnergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 9.27 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -17.00 PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million 1.92 $2.10 million $16.25 4.86

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -561.06% PrimeEnergy Resources 31.77% 27.52% 15.07%

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats DXI Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

