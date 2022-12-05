HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and $1,487.21 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

