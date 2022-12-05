Helium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Helium has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00013394 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $310.02 million and $1.50 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,225,651 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
