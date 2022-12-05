HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Increased to €27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.71) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($45.36) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.67) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Up 1.4 %

HLFFF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. HelloFresh has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $96.38.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.