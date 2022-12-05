Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.01) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HEN3 traded up €0.50 ($0.52) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €69.34 ($71.48). 292,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($106.19) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($133.66).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.