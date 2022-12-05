Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the second quarter worth about $2,233,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

