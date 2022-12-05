Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $14.74 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,694,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,338,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,224,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,082,000 after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $603,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $424.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

