Hhlr Advisors LTD. Invests $4.65 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $308.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.50. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $322.79.
