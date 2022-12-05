Hhlr Advisors LTD. Trims Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lessened its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the period. Legend Biotech makes up about 5.2% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $244,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $24,970,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Legend Biotech by 115.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 831,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after acquiring an additional 445,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.92 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

