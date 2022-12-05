HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $68.97 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $68.97 million and approximately $714,562.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00242780 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02408798 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $808,985.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

