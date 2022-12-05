Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 999,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,455,000 after acquiring an additional 233,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,246,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

