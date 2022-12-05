Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.26 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.70 or 0.00063026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $140.35 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00271203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00087864 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,114,556 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

