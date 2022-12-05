Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,329,050 shares.The stock last traded at $100.10 and had previously closed at $104.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 5.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
See Also
