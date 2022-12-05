Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $707.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $645.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

