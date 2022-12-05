Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $31.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,573.67. 1,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,761. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,508.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,482.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

